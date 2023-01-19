Premios BAFTA: de Guillermo del Toro a Ana de Armas, aquí la lista de nominados

La película Pinocho, de Guillermo del Toro y Mark Gustafson, continúa sumando nominados en la temporada de premios, esta vez en los British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA), donde competirá en las categorías de Mejor Animación, Mejor Banda Sonora y Mejor Diseño de Producción.
El largometraje, que recientemente triunfó en los Globos de Oro y los Critic's Choice Awards, está postulado con Marcel The Shell With Shoes On, de Dean Fleisher Camp; El gato con botas: El último deseo, de Joel Crawford, y Red de Domee Shi.
La película sudamericana Argentina 1985 también representa a Latinoamérica, en la terna de Mejor Película de Habla No Inglesa, donde se enfrentará a La decisión de partir, Corsage, The quiet girl y Sin novedad en el frente.
Esta última reunió en total 14 candidaturas, incluyendo Mejor Película, Mejor Director (Edward Berger), Mejor Actor de Reparto (Albrecht Schuch), Mejor Guion Adaptado, convirtiéndose así en la cinta con mayor número de nominaciones en la historia de los BAFTA.
Las otras dos películas más nominadas de está edición son Los espíritus de la isla y Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo ambas con diez postulaciones.
La edición 76 de los BAFTA se celebrará el domingo 19 de febrero en el complejo artístico Southbank Centre, a las 19:00 horas (13:00 horas de la Ciudad de México). En Latinoamérica se puede seguir la premiación a través de sus redes sociales oficiales.
A continuación la lista completa de nominados:
Mejor Película
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Tár
Mejor Director
- Edward Berger - All Quiet on the Western Front
- Martin McDonagh - The Banshees of Inisherin
- Park Chan-Wook -Decision To Leave
- Daniel Kwan y Daniel Scheinert - Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Todd Field - Tár
- Gina Price - Bythenwood - The Woman King
Mejor Actriz
- Ana de Armas – Blonde
- Cate Blanchett – Tár
- Viola Davis – The Woman King
- Danielle Deadwyler – Till
- Emma Thompson – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
- Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All At Once
Mejor Actor
- Austin Butler – Elvis
- Brendan Fraser – The Whale
- Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Daryl McCormack – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
- Paul Mescal – Aftersun
- Bill Nighy – Living
Mejor Actriz de Reparto
- Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Hong Chau – The Whale
- Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Dolly De Leon – Triangle of Sadness
- Carey Mulligan – She Said
Mejor Actor de Reparto
- Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Eddie Redmayne – The Good Nurse
- Albrecht Schuch – All Quiet on the Western Front
- Micheal Ward – Empire of Light
Mejor Película Británica
- Aftersun
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Brian And Charles
- Empire of Light
- Living
- Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical
- See How They Run
- The Swimmers
- The Wonder
Mejor Debut Británico de Dirección, Guión o Producción
- Aftersun
- Blue Jean
- Electric Malady
- Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
- Rebellion
Mejor Película de Habla no Inglesa
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Argentina, 1985
- Corsage
- Decision To Leave
- The Quiet Girl
Mejor Documental
- All That Breathes
- All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
- Fire of Love
- Moonage Daydream
- Navalny
Mejor Película Animada
- Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
- Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
- Turning Red
Mejor Guión
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Everything Everywhere All At Once
- The Fabelmans
- Tár
- Triangle of Sadness
Mejor Guión adaptado
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Living
- The Quiet Girl
- She Said
- The Whale
Mejor Fotografía
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- The Batman
- Elvis
- Empire of Light
- Top Gun: Maverick
Mejor Edición
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Top Gun: Maverick
Mejor Banda Sonora
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- Elvis
- Tár
- Top Gun: Maverick
Mejor Casting
- Aftersun
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Triangle of Sadness
Mejor Diseño de Producción
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Babylon
- The Batman
- Elvis
- Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Mejor Vestuario
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Amsterdam
- Babylon
- Elvis
- Mrs Harris Goes To Paris
Mejor Maquillaje
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- The Batman
- Elvis
- Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical
- The Whale
Mejor Sonido
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Tár
- Top Gun: Maverick
Mejores Efectos Especiales
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- The Batman
- Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Top Gun: Maverick
Mejor Cortometraje Británico
- The Ballad Of Olive Morris
- Bazigaga
- Bus Girl
- A Drifting Up
- An Irish Goodbye
Mejor cortometraje Animado
- The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
- Middle Watch
- Your Mountain is Waiting
Estrella en Ascenso
- Aimee Lou Wood
- Daryl McCormack
- Emma Mackey
- Naomi Ackie
- Sheila Atim